Reverend KATHY KIUNA of JCC faces financial struggles after husband’s death as bank comes knocking over loan default amid her dwindling church ministry - May be auctioned







Thursday, October 29, 2026 - Renowned city preacher Reverend Kathy Kiuna of Jubilee Christian Centre (JCC) is reportedly facing financial challenges, two years after her husband, Bishop Allan Kiuna, succumbed to cancer.

According to a source, Kiuna is reportedly facing the threat of an auction over a KSh 250 million loan taken more than a decade ago to purchase the prime piece of land where their church sits in Parklands.

The loan is said to have accrued interest over the years, leaving the once-flamboyant preacher under pressure to repay the outstanding amount amid claims that her church ministry has been struggling.

Kiuna spoke about the loan last year during her late husband's memorial service, revealing that she was considering selling her palatial home in Runda to offset the debt.

However, some of her friends pledged to help her settle the loan, raising hopes that the financial burden would be eased.

The promised financial assistance never materialised, leaving her in a difficult position.

Before Bishop Allan Kiuna's death, the church reportedly had an outstanding loan balance of more than KSh 196 million.

At their peak, Kathy and her late husband were among Kenya's most prominent and wealthy preachers, attracting large congregations through their prosperity gospel teachings.

However, their church ministry has been dwindling over the years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.