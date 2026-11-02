How former KTN host REGINA RE tried to cover up 86-year-old mother's murder before detectives uncovered the truth – Her granddaughter stabbed her to death after she busted her with her boyfriend at her Loresho home and ordered her to leave.





Tuesday, November 03, 2026 - Former KTN television host Regina Wambui Gitau, popularly known as Regina Re, has found herself at the centre of a murder investigation after her 86-year-old mother, Dorita Lasinder Macharia, was found stabbed to death at her Loresho home in Nairobi.

What has particularly shocked Kenyans are allegations that Regina initially presented the incident as an attack by unknown assailants before detectives established a possible family connection.

Police initially responded after Regina reportedly informed them that unknown attackers had invaded the residence and killed her mother.

However, investigators subsequently began examining events leading to the elderly woman's death, including a reported confrontation between Dorita and her granddaughter, Thandie Malaika Gitau.

Court documents indicate that Thandie had been at her grandmother's residence with her boyfriend, Immanuel Munyeki, when Dorita allegedly discovered them in a compromising situation.

The elderly woman reportedly became furious, ordered them to leave and demanded that Thandie surrender the house keys.

She also contacted her son, Antony Macharia, seeking assistance in removing her granddaughter from the property.

Although Thandie initially left, detectives told the court that she later returned and spent approximately one hour inside the residence with her grandmother.

Shortly afterwards, she reportedly emerged screaming, “She is bleeding!”

Dorita was subsequently found dead in a pool of blood, with a deep wound to her neck.

The investigation took a dramatic turn when detectives established that Regina and her brother Antony had allegedly been found attempting to clean or interfere with the room where their mother's body was discovered.

The alleged attempt to clean the scene, coupled with inconsistencies surrounding the initial account of an attack by strangers, became part of the circumstances detectives sought to investigate.

Police subsequently arrested Regina, Thandie, Immanuel and Antony, who are currently detained at Gigiri Police Station for 10 days, with the matter scheduled for mention on November 12, 2026.

Below is Regina’s post on Facebook mourning her mother





The Kenyan DAILY POST.