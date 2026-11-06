SONKO claims the mother of the two girls who died in a gas explosion locked them in the house to go have MECHI with a prominent lawyer - Vows to fight for the deceased kids’ justice (VIDEO)

Friday, November 6, 2026 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has made explosive claims surrounding the deaths of two young girls, Angel, aged 3, and Wambo, aged 5, who perished in a horrific house fire.
In a statement, Sonko
revealed that he had received their grieving father, Ken Njau, popularly known
as Ken Heman or Ken AI, at his offices.
According to the information
shared, Ken reportedly had full custody of his three daughters,
while their mother, Nyambura Mburu, was allowed to spend time with them every
weekend, from Friday to Sunday.
Sonko claimed that, according
to the family, Nyambura locked the children inside their apartment from outside
at around 3 p.m. before leaving for a nearby Airbnb, where she had mechi with a
prominent lawyer.
The former governor raised
several questions and called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations
(DCI) to establish what exactly happened.
He questioned why the
children were locked inside, why an empty gas cylinder was reportedly found on
the balcony, and why only one apartment caught fire in a four-storey building
containing 19 apartments.
He also questioned claims that the watchman's calls to the children's mother went unanswered and whether the bitter custody dispute had any connection to the tragedy.
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