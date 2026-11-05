Hao Wote Ni Side Chicks, Mimi Ndiye Main Chick - Gen Z lady’s tribute to her late husband during burial sparks a buzz(VIDEO)







Thursday, November 5, 2026 - A Gen Z lady stunned mourners after describing herself as the main chick while paying tribute to her late husband during his burial.

In the video, the lady is seen pointing at some ladies among the mourners and referring to them as side chicks, while insisting that she was the main woman in her late husband's life.

“Mimi ndiye main chick. Hao wengine ni side chicks,” she was heard saying in the video.

Her unusual remarks have sparked an online buzz, with many social media users questioning whether a burial ceremony was the appropriate place to make such declarations.

Others have argued that she should have presented herself in a more dignified manner while paying her final respects to her late husband.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.