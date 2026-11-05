23-year-old LATIFA AKUMU brutally murdered and her body dumped in Nithi River, weeks after burying her mother - Her jilted boyfriend is the prime suspect (PHOTOs)







Thursday, November 5, 2026 - Heartbreaking details have emerged following the brutal murder of 23-year-old Latifa Akumu, whose body was discovered dumped in Nithi River, Chuka, weeks after she buried her mother.

On October 3, Latifa shared a photo on social media reading her late mother's eulogy during the burial ceremony.

Just three weeks later, on October 26, she reportedly went missing while in Kibra, Nairobi.

Her body was discovered in Nithi River, stuffed in a sack.

Preliminary investigations indicate that she had suffered multiple stab wounds to her head and body, alongside a deep cut at the back of her head.

Her fists were reportedly tightly clenched, and she had bitten her tongue.

A man identified as Daniel Wamutitu has been mentioned as the prime suspect.

According to the information shared, he wanted to be in a relationship with Latifa, but she turned him down.

Her brutal death has left those who knew her devastated, coming barely weeks after she laid her mother to rest.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.