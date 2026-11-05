PHOTO! Senate speaker AMASON KINGI reportedly dumped his long-time side chick HAENTEL WANJIRU for her younger sister! This man has a taste for beautiful women





Thursday, November 5, 2026 - Former Kilifi Governor and Senate Speaker Amason Kingi is reported to have dumped his long-time side chick, Haentel Wanjiru, for her younger sister.

According to a source, Haentel would often tag along with her younger sister whenever she went to meet Kingi, unaware that he would later develop an interest in her sibling.

The source claims that after Kingi parted ways with Haentel, he settled for her younger sister, whom he reportedly finances and treats to a lavish lifestyle.

A photo of Haentel’s younger sister has since surfaced, with the lady being described as a 10-over-10 beauty.

Check out her photo below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.