SIMP! Reactions as a man is secretly filmed visiting his girlfriend in a city estate while holding a bouquet of flowers! Mapenzi Imeumiza Wanaume Hii Taon (VIDEO)

Monday, November 16, 2026 - A man is trending online after being caught on camera visiting his girlfriend at one of the city's estates, carrying a bouquet of flowers.
The
smartly dressed man, who was rocking a suit and tie, was seen patiently waiting
for his girlfriend to open the gate, seemingly unaware that someone was
secretly recording him.
The
man appeared determined to surprise his lover with the flowers, but his
romantic gesture has since turned into a subject of online debate.
Some
men branded him a simp, while others have defended him, saying there is nothing
wrong with a man expressing love and affection towards his partner.
Watch
the video.
Spotted somewhere in Nairobi! https://t.co/cleoSmSvmd— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 16, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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