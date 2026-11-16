SIMP! Reactions as a man is secretly filmed visiting his girlfriend in a city estate while holding a bouquet of flowers! Mapenzi Imeumiza Wanaume Hii Taon (VIDEO)





Monday, November 16, 2026 - A man is trending online after being caught on camera visiting his girlfriend at one of the city's estates, carrying a bouquet of flowers.

The smartly dressed man, who was rocking a suit and tie, was seen patiently waiting for his girlfriend to open the gate, seemingly unaware that someone was secretly recording him.

The man appeared determined to surprise his lover with the flowers, but his romantic gesture has since turned into a subject of online debate.

Some men branded him a simp, while others have defended him, saying there is nothing wrong with a man expressing love and affection towards his partner.

Watch the video.

Spotted somewhere in Nairobi! https://t.co/cleoSmSvmd — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.