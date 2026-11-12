Prominent city Bishop and House of Grace church founder DAVID MURIITHI’s former side chick turned baby mama, JUDY MUTAVE, begs for financial help after cancer diagnosis - She once took him to court over child support





Thursday, November 12, 2026 - Judy Mutave, the woman who came into the limelight after taking prominent city bishop David Muriithi to court over child support, is now pleading for financial assistance after being diagnosed with cancer.

Judy took to her Facebook page to make an urgent appeal for financial help as she battles endometriosis and breast cancer.

Mutave previously moved to court seeking orders compelling Bishop David Muriithi, the founder of House of Grace Church, to pay her KSh100,000 monthly for the upkeep of their child.

The child support case attracted considerable public attention, with Judy accusing the bishop of neglecting his parental responsibilities.

She also previously accused Muriithi of threatening her following the court case, claiming that strange individuals were trailing her and making her feel unsafe.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.