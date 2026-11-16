Kamiti Loading - Reactions as a man is filmed preying on a schoolgirl in the streets! Ata Hakua Ametoa Uniform (VIDEO)





Monday, November 16, 2026 - Netizens have reacted to a video of a middle-aged man captured on camera approaching a schoolgirl on the street.

In the video, the man is seen whispering sweet nothings to the shy girl, who was wearing her school uniform.

It appears that he was trying to convince the girl, with many social media users questioning his intentions and warning him against such behaviour.

Phrases like "Kamiti loading" dominated the comment section as netizens expressed their outrage over the incident.

Watch the video.

Lifetime contract with Juventus loading! https://t.co/uMh6wZKVbg — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.