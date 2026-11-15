Leaked PHOTO of Nyaribari Masaba Member of Parliament (MP) DANIEL MANDUKU having fun in a club with one of his side chicks - He is a notorious womanizer with a string of girlfriends

Sunday, November 15, 2026 - Nyaribari Masaba Member of Parliament Daniel Manduku has left social media buzzing after a photo of him having fun with a lady believed to be his side chick leaked online.
In the photo, the lady is
seen planting a kiss on the controversial MP’s cheek as the two enjoy a night
out at a club.
While the identity of the
woman in the photo remains unknown, Manduku has previously faced allegations of
having several girlfriends despite being married.
See the leaked photo.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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