



Monday, November 9, 2026 - It is now emerging that Nyambura Mburu was meeting former Kenya School of Law Director Henry Mutai at an Airbnb in Westlands on the fateful day her two daughters perished in a house inferno.

It is alleged that Nyambura was involved in an extramarital affair with the married lawyer and that the two had been meeting at Airbnbs for private escapades.

On the day her two daughters were burnt to death, Nyambura left them locked inside the house and went to meet the prominent lawyer.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko shared CCTV footage showing Nyambura and Mutai arriving at an Airbnb, where they spent time together as the tragedy unfolded at her home.

Sonko further alleged that lawyer Mutai bribed rogue DCI officers with KSh400,000 to bungle investigations into the deaths of the two children.

Below are photos of Mutai and the CCTV footage if you missed it.

Mike Sonko exposes Nyambura Mburu, the mother of the two innocent angels who lost their lives in the tragic Gachie fire. Sonko alleges that he has accessed CCTV footage showing Nyambura at an Airbnb with a city lawyer, enjoying life, at the time of the incident. https://t.co/yLmWwTJPk1 — IVY (@ivymuthe) November 7, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.