Identity of the LADY who jumped to her death at Tsavo Sunset apartments in Thindigua unmasked amid reports of fall out with her boyfriend - She was very beautiful (Multiple PHOTOs)







Tuesday, November 10, 2026 - A tragedy struck at Tsavo Sunset Apartments in Thindigua on Monday evening after a young lady reportedly jumped to her death, dying on the spot.

A video circulating online shows police officers collecting the body as shocked tenants watched from a distance following the tragic incident.

The deceased has since been identified as Fathi, with her identity emerging as friends and acquaintances took to social media to mourn her sudden death.

According to reports circulating online, Fathi came from a wealthy family and may have taken her own life following an alleged fallout with her boyfriend.

Detectives are expected to conduct further investigations to establish what exactly happened and determine whether there was any foul play.

Those who knew Fathi have continued to pay tribute to her, with many expressing shock and disbelief over her sudden demise.

See her photos below and a video from the crime scene here: Link >>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.