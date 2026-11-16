Drama at a Nairobi estate after a woman catches her husband having MECHI with his Side Chick in their rented house (VIDEO)





Monday, November 16, 2026 - Drama unfolded at a Nairobi estate after a woman caught her husband red-handed with his side chick inside their rented house.

The woman reportedly got wind that her cheating husband had brought another woman into their matrimonial home, triggering a dramatic confrontation.

In the video, the enraged woman is seen unleashing violence on the side chick as members of the public watch the drama unfold.

The husband, identified as Kevo, is also captured trying to intervene as the two women clash, leaving him embarrassed in front of neighbours and other onlookers.

Watch the video.

Drama at a Nairobi estate after a woman catches her husband having MECHI with his Side Chick in their rented house https://t.co/S3XQWxBIAD — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.