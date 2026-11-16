Drama at a Nairobi estate after a woman catches her husband having MECHI with his Side Chick in their rented house (VIDEO)

Monday, November 16, 2026 - Drama unfolded at a Nairobi estate after a woman caught her husband red-handed with his side chick inside their rented house.
The
woman reportedly got wind that her cheating husband had brought another woman
into their matrimonial home, triggering a dramatic
confrontation.
In
the video, the enraged woman is seen unleashing violence on the side chick as
members of the public watch the drama unfold.
The
husband, identified as Kevo, is also captured trying to intervene as the two
women clash, leaving him embarrassed in front of neighbours and other
onlookers.
Watch
the video.
Drama at a Nairobi estate after a woman catches her husband having MECHI with his Side Chick in their rented house https://t.co/S3XQWxBIAD— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 16, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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