



Tuesday, November 10, 2026 - Karey Mucheru’s friends are demanding answers following her sudden death under circumstances they have described as suspicious.

According to reports, she was full of life on Friday, when she reportedly went to work as usual in Kericho before returning home safely.

However, claims have emerged that she was dating a Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer who allegedly picked her up from her room before she was later pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding her death have sparked speculation, particularly after reports emerged that she collapsed following a KSh63, 000 transaction sent to the wrong Till Number.

A Facebook post by one of her acquaintances questioned whether the disputed M-Pesa transaction could explain her sudden death and whether she had been suffering from any illness.

The post raised two key questions: Did Karey really die after sending money to the wrong Till Number? And was she sick before her sudden death?

The concerned friend argued that there could be more to the story than what has so far been presented, calling for answers and justice for the deceased.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.