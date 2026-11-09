Tuesday, November 10, 2026 - Karey Mucheru’s friends are demanding answers following her sudden death under circumstances they have described as suspicious.
According to reports, she was
full of life on Friday, when she reportedly went to work as usual in Kericho
before returning home safely.
However, claims have emerged
that she was dating a Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer who
allegedly picked her up from her room before she was later pronounced dead.
The circumstances surrounding
her death have sparked speculation, particularly after reports emerged that she
collapsed following a KSh63, 000 transaction sent to the wrong Till Number.
A Facebook post by one of her
acquaintances questioned whether the disputed M-Pesa transaction could explain
her sudden death and whether she had been suffering from any illness.
The post raised two key
questions: Did Karey really die after sending money to the wrong Till Number?
And was she sick before her sudden death?
The concerned friend argued that there could be more to the story than what has so far been presented, calling for answers and justice for the deceased.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments