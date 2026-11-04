LADY exposes her ex-boyfriend - Reveals how he used to fake life with AI- generated photos and con multiple women, including a 50-year-old MUMAMA

Wednesday, November 4, 2026 - A lady has taken to social media to expose her former boyfriend, accusing him of using AI-generated photos to create a fake luxurious lifestyle and attract unsuspecting men and women.
In a viral post, the lady
said her former lover would regularly share photos of an expensive car, making
it appear as though he owned the vehicle.
She claimed she only
discovered the deceit after going through his phone and realising that the
images were being used to lure potential victims.
The woman further claimed
that several people fell for the deception, including a woman in her 50s who
told her that the man had sent her a picture of the car with a flat tyre in the
bush, asking for assistance because they were in a relationship.
The revelation left the lady
shocked, with her describing the experience as one of the worst things she had
encountered in a relationship.
Check out her posts.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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