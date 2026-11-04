LADY exposes her ex-boyfriend - Reveals how he used to fake life with AI- generated photos and con multiple women, including a 50-year-old MUMAMA





Wednesday, November 4, 2026 - A lady has taken to social media to expose her former boyfriend, accusing him of using AI-generated photos to create a fake luxurious lifestyle and attract unsuspecting men and women.

In a viral post, the lady said her former lover would regularly share photos of an expensive car, making it appear as though he owned the vehicle.

She claimed she only discovered the deceit after going through his phone and realising that the images were being used to lure potential victims.

The woman further claimed that several people fell for the deception, including a woman in her 50s who told her that the man had sent her a picture of the car with a flat tyre in the bush, asking for assistance because they were in a relationship.

The revelation left the lady shocked, with her describing the experience as one of the worst things she had encountered in a relationship.

Check out her posts.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.