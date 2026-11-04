Size Zote Ziko! Secret camera captures women selling MECHI in the busy Kamukunji market in broad daylight as the economy bites! Bei Ni Mia Tatu (VIDEO)





Wednesday, November 4, 2026 - A nosy Kenyan has recorded videos of women offering paid “mechi” services along the dingy streets of busy Kamukunji Market, targeting passersby.

The women take advantage of the huge foot traffic in the city's economic hub, with reports indicating that some charge men as little as KSh 300 for quick encounters.

The videos come at a time when millions of Kenyans are struggling to make ends meet, with the rising cost of living putting pressure on household incomes.

Watch the videos.

Secret camera captures women selling MECHI in the busy Kamukunji market in broad daylight as the economy bites! https://t.co/5ZnMdn1lBH — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 4, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.