The family of deceased Kasarani Slay Queen LEXIE aka MS ECSTASY shocked by what she was doing for a living as they fundraise for her burial - VIDEOs shake the internet! Hii Dunia Ina Mambo





Wednesday, November 4, 2026 - Kasarani-based model and content creator Lexie, popularly known as Ms. Ecstasy, is trending following her sudden death over the weekend.

According to reports, Lexie had earlier been spotted on a rooftop making phone calls and basking in the morning sunshine.

However, concerns arose when neighbours noticed that she had remained seated in the same position for an unusually long time without moving or responding.

Upon checking on her, they reportedly discovered that she had died while still seated.

Although Lexie presented herself as an aspiring model, she was creating and selling content on OnlyFans.

She had an X account where she promoted her private videos, some of which captured her doing crazy stuff.

The videos come at a time when Lexie’s mother is appealing to well-wishers to help raise funds towards burial arrangements as the family prepares to lay her to rest.

See how netizens reacted to the videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.