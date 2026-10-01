SONKO shares a video of RUTO’s friend and controversial Zimbabwean businessman WICKNELL CHIVAYO’s palatial residence as he reacts to his death - All is Vanity





Thursday, October 1, 2026 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has shared a video showing the palatial residence of late Zimbabwean businessman and Ruto’s friend Wicknell Chivayo as he reflected on his sudden death.

In the post, Sonko said Chivayo owned several multi-million mansions, but would now leave all his wealth and property behind following his death.

“This is Wicknell Chivayo’s multi-million Mansion; he had several of them, but he will now leave them here on earth.

"In short, the things of this world remain in this world,” Sonko wrote.

He said wealth, houses, cars, money, and positions of power would all eventually be left behind, urging people to focus on how they treat others while they are still alive.

“What truly matters are our deeds, our humanity, and the lives we touched,” he added.

Sonko encouraged people to help as many others as possible, love one another, and avoid looking down on anyone because of their wealth or social status.

“No one goes to heaven with their money, cars, houses, or political position.

In the end, it is you, your God, and the deeds you did while you were here,” he stated.

He concluded with a message on the importance of serving others.

“So while we still have time, let us do good. Serving humanity is serving God,” he wrote.



