Caught in HD! Nairobi CBD pickpockets snitch on themselves after trying to unlock a stolen phone (PHOTOs)







Thursday, October 1, 2026 - Two suspected pickpockets have been caught on camera trying to unlock a phone they are accused of stealing from a victim in Nairobi CBD.

The victim, who shared the photos online, claimed the suspects, a man and a woman, had pickpocketed him in the CBD before they were captured on camera trying to unlock the phone.

“These two creatures pickpocketed me in the CBD. Crook catcher got them hands down!

"Please find them,” the victim wrote on X.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.