City politician and controversial businessman STEVE MBOGO jailed in Malawi over fraud - The law has finally caught up with him





Thursday, September 24, 2026 - Controversial city businessman and aspiring politician Steve Mbogo is reportedly languishing in jail in Malawi after he was arrested over a fraud scheme.

According to sources, Mbogo and a Dubai‑based fraudster flew to Malawi, where they allegedly plotted a multi‑million‑shilling scam targeting a local businessman.

However, luck was not on their side after authorities caught them and sent them to jail.

Steve has reportedly been in jail for two months now, with reports emerging that the victim is demanding huge sums of money for his release.

A sneak peek into his social media accounts reveals that he was last active in June this year, shortly before his reported arrest.

Mbogo has long portrayed himself as a businessman, although questions about the source of his wealth have previously been raised.

In 2019, he was arrested and arraigned in connection with a gold scam in which a Dubai-based businessman was conned out of USD 1,000,000 (Sh102.5 million).

He was later set free and continued with his business and political activities before the latest reports of his arrest in Malawi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.