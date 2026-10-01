RUTO’s friend and controversial businessman WICKNELL CHIVAYO visited a controversial church linked to a sect a week before chopper crash - VIDEO emerges





Thursday, October 1, 2026 - A video has emerged showing late Zimbabwean businessman and Ruto’s friend Wicknell Chivayo leaving a church linked to the Johanne Masowe sect, about a week before he died in a helicopter crash.

In the footage, Chivayo’s helicopter is surrounded by members of the church as he prepares to leave after attending a service.

One person is heard addressing the pilot as members surround the helicopter, warning him:

“Don’t try it,” before adding, “You’re carrying the nation’s prosperity.”

The unusual scene has since attracted attention on social media following Chivayo’s death in a helicopter crash.

Chivayo was among six people who died when the helicopter crashed in the Marondera rural district, east of Harare.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.