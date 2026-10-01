SHOCK as detectives raid a homestead in Kabete and arrest suspects packaging counterfeit juice - Mnakunywa Sumu (PHOTOs)







Thursday, October 1, 2026 - Detectives have unearthed a clandestine juice factory operating from an ordinary homestead in Muthua, Kabete, following a tip-off from a vigilant member of the public.

Acting on the information, detectives from Kabete Police Station swiftly raided the homestead, where they found two men, identified as Alex Mwaruta and James Munala Inyangala, in the middle of producing counterfeit juice.

The two were arrested on the spot.

A search of the homestead revealed what appeared to be a fully-fledged counterfeiting operation.

Detectives recovered approximately 1,400 filled 200ml and 300ml bottles of suspected counterfeit juice, alongside 56 cartons of empty bottles, five packets of bottle tops, two blue drums and three assorted-colour basins.

Also recovered were office glue, rubber stamps and ink, assorted stickers and an expired certificate authorising the use of the Standardisation Mark for a well-known juice brand.

Detectives further recovered assorted powdery and colourless substances packed in polythene bags in 50-gram portions and in 200ml and 300ml bottles.

The scene was processed by detectives from the Crime Scene Investigation (CSI), while the recovered items were secured as exhibits.

The two suspects remain in custody as investigations continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.