A well-endowed lady with a wasp-like waist steals the show at a Miss Curvy event hosted at a popular Thika Road club - Ona Curves (VIDEO)







Wednesday, September 30, 2026 - A little-known lady became the talk of the night at a Miss Curvy event held at Al-Fakher Lounge, a popular entertainment joint along Thika Road.

Dressed in a figure-hugging outfit that flaunted her wasp-like waist and curvy figure, the chocolate-skinned beauty left heads turning as she stepped onto the stage.

Some men screamed at the top of their voices, mesmerized by her beauty and curves, as she confidently showed off her figure.

The event attracted attention from revellers, with the lady stealing the spotlight as she showcased her curves.

Watch the video.

Miss Curvy event hosted at a popular Thika Road club pic.twitter.com/ZicESo5w9K — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 30, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.