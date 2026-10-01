PHOTOs! RUTO’s friend and Zimbabwean businessman WICKNELL CHIVAYO’s side chick unmasked after chopper crash - Gifted her a luxurious car a month ago.





Thursday, October 1, 2026 - Controversial Zimbabwean businessman and President William Ruto’s friend Wicknell Chivayo was reportedly involved in a romantic relationship with Stefflon Don, a popular British-Jamaican rapper who rose to fame with her 2017 hit single “Hurtin' Me,” which peaked at number seven on the UK Singles Chart.

Chivayo is reported to have gifted Stefflon Don a luxurious car about a month ago.

Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke, were among six people killed after their helicopter crashed in the Marondera Rural District, east of Harare.

Below are photos of his celebrity side chick.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.