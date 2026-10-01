Nairobi Rivers Commissioner JOHN KALUA’s brother shares the last photo of him that he took, hours before he collapsed and died while being attended to by a massage lady at Fahari Hotel





Thursday, October 1, 2026 - The family of Nairobi Rivers Commissioner John Kioli Kalua has shared an emotional tribute following his sudden death, with his brother revealing what he described as the last photograph he took of him.

The photograph was taken at around 1am on September 27, 2026, as the family celebrated together, with John surrounded by his loved ones.

His brother said he never imagined that he was capturing a moment that would later become a treasured memory of his late sibling.

“John, I thought I was only taking a picture. I did not know I was holding on to a moment I would spend the rest of my life longing to return to: you, at peace, smiling, encircled by love,” he wrote.

He said the photograph had taken on a special meaning following John’s sudden death.

“I stood behind the camera, but my heart was beside you. It still is. You will always be my brother. Your family remains my family, and I will walk with them as you would have wished,” he added.

John died on September 28 after collapsing while being attended to by a massage lady at Fahari Hotel along Sheikh Karume Road in Nairobi CBD.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.