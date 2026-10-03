



Saturday, October 3, 2026 - A dramatic incident unfolded in Westlands after a man caught his teenage daughters drinking with older men at a wines and spirits joint.

The man, who was driving a Prado TX, is reported to have trailed his daughters after getting information that they had been frequenting the joint to indulge in liquor.

He caught them red-handed leaving the joint in the company of some older men.

In the video, the visibly angry father is seen confronting the men who were in the company of his daughters and asking them why they were drinking with “under 18s.”

He said he would call the police to have them arrested.

Watch the video.



