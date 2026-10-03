Saturday, October 3, 2026 - A dramatic incident unfolded in Westlands after a man caught his teenage daughters drinking with older men at a wines and spirits joint.
The
man, who was driving a Prado TX, is reported to have trailed his daughters
after getting information that they had been frequenting the joint to indulge
in liquor.
He
caught them red-handed leaving the joint in the company of some older men.
In
the video, the visibly angry father is seen confronting the men who were in the
company of his daughters and asking them why they were drinking with “under
18s.”
He
said he would call the police to have them arrested.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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