Mtaua Mwenzenu! Heavily intoxicated LADIES assault a female cab driver in Nairobi (VIDEO)





Saturday, October 3, 2026 - A chaotic scene ensued after heavily intoxicated ladies confronted a female cab driver and physically assaulted her, forcing members of the public to intervene.

In the video, one of the ladies is seen pulling the driver’s hair as she helplessly tries to defend herself.

The driver had reportedly locked the doors to prevent the ladies from alighting after they refused to pay the fare.

Some passersby intervened and rescued the driver, preventing the situation from escalating further.

Watch the video.



