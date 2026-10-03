Detectives seize counterfeit cigarettes in Githunguri during an intelligence-led operation - The suspect, a prominent businessman in the town, flees (PHOTOs)

Saturday, October 3, 2026 - An intelligence-led operation by detectives has unearthed a suspected illicit cigarette distribution network in Githunguri Township, Kiambu County, following the seizure of assorted cigarettes and bundles of suspected counterfeit Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) excise duty stamps.
The operation targeted businessman Patrick Muiruri Mwangi,
who is suspected of being involved in the illegal sale and distribution of
uncustomed and smuggled cigarettes.
Acting on intelligence, detectives mounted undercover
surveillance on two premises linked to the suspect, carefully piecing together
his movements and activities before making their move.
Detectives later stormed the premises and conducted a
meticulous search, uncovering assorted boxes and loose packets of cigarettes
alongside bundles of KRA excise duty stamps suspected to be counterfeit.
The premises have since been secured as detectives await the
KRA Investigations & Enforcement team to examine the seized items and
establish the extent of the suspected illicit trade.
However, the suspect managed to evade arrest and remains at large as detectives pursue leads to track him down and bring him to justice.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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