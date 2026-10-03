Mimi Si Baba Yako. Enda Utafute Baba Yako - DRAMA as drunk son confronts his father in a bar and calls him out for absconding from parental responsibilities (VIDEO)







Saturday, October 3, 2026 - A son stormed into a bar and confronted his father, accusing him of neglecting his parental responsibilities.

In the video, the son is seen lamenting that his father spends the whole day in the bar drinking, leaving his family without food and other basic needs.

In a dramatic turn of events, the man denied being his biological father.

“Mimi Si Baba Yako. Enda Uulize Mama Yako Baba Yako Ni Nani. Mimi Sina Nguvu Za Kiume,” the father told his son, claiming that his biological father was the caretaker.

Watch the video.

Drama as a drunk man confronts his father in a bar and calls him out for absconding from parental responsibilities pic.twitter.com/LAh9Ouw3AJ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 3, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.