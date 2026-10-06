Kalenjin man cries out on social media after a woman he loved and even sponsored her education dumped him and got married to another man - Simps see dust (PHOTOs)





Tuesday, October 6, 2026 - A Kalenjin man has left social media users talking after openly expressing his heartbreak over a woman he loved and supported through her education, only for her to leave him and marry another man.

According to reports, Peter Chebii Chelagat fell in love with Vivian when she was in Form One and supported her throughout her secondary school education with the knowledge of her parents.

Apart from helping with school fees, Peter reportedly woke up early to take her to Tirimionin Day School and would later pick her up in the evening.

He was said to have hoped that he was investing in his future wife.

After she completed secondary school, the two reportedly got married.

However, things did not work out as expected, with Peter later relocating to Qatar in search of greener pastures after struggling to make ends meet through his boda boda job.

While Peter was away, Vivian fell in love with another man and eventually left him.

The breakup reportedly left Peter heartbroken, and even a year later, he continues to make posts on Facebook expressing his love for Vivian and seemingly hoping that she will return to him.

However, Vivian is said to have moved on with her life and married another man, while Peter remains stuck in their past.

Check out his posts.









































The Kenyan DAILY POST.