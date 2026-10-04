Mystery as Senior KRA manager is found dead inside her house in Lang’ata - A leso was tied around her neck







Sunday, October 4, 2026 - Mystery surrounds the death of Charity Tubarandi Kigera, 41, a KRA assistant manager who was found dead inside her house in Sun Valley Estate, Lang’ata, Nairobi.

According to an OB report, Kigera was found hanging from a closet drawer with a leso tied around her neck after officers responded to a report made by her relative on Thursday evening.

Her master bedroom was locked from the inside, prompting officers to break down the door to gain entry.

No suicide note was found at the scene, adding to the mystery surrounding her death.

The scene was processed and documented by detectives before her body was moved to the morgue, where it awaits an autopsy examination to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.