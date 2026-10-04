Mystery as Senior KRA manager is found dead inside her house in Lang’ata - A leso was tied around her neck

Sunday, October 4, 2026 - Mystery surrounds the death of Charity Tubarandi Kigera, 41, a KRA assistant manager who was found dead inside her house in Sun Valley Estate, Lang’ata, Nairobi.
According
to an OB report, Kigera was found hanging from a closet drawer with a leso tied
around her neck after officers responded to a report made by her relative on
Thursday evening.
Her
master bedroom was locked from the inside, prompting officers to break down the
door to gain entry.
No
suicide note was found at the scene, adding to the mystery surrounding her
death.
The scene
was processed and documented by detectives before her body was moved to the
morgue, where it awaits an autopsy examination to establish the circumstances
surrounding her death.
Police investigations are ongoing.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments