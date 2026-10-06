Serial Killer On The Prowl? Alarm raised over a man walking around with knives in Nakuru, ready to attack (VIDEO)





Tuesday, October 6, 2026 - An alarm has been raised in Naka Estate, Nakuru, over a man who was spotted walking around with knives during the day, sparking fears among residents.

In a post shared on social media, a concerned resident warned people living in Naka to remain vigilant, claiming that the man is a member of a gang that was moving around the area armed with knives and ready to attack unsuspecting people.

“If you live in Naka, beware! There’s a gang walking around during the day with knives ready to attack!” the resident warned.

The resident also called on law enforcement officers to look into the matter and take action to ensure residents are protected.

Naka Estate landowners were further urged to consider hiring private patrol security to enhance security in the area and protect families and tenants.

Watch the video.

Serial Killer On The Prowl? Alarm raised over a man walking around with knives in Nakuru, ready to attack https://t.co/LQkiQ0WMIt — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.