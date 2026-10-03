GACHAGUA fires back at RUTO after the President called him a fool and madman, links outbursts to Murima Hill mining deal with U.S





Saturday, October 03, 2026 - Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has hit back at President William Ruto after the Head of State referred to him as a fool and a madman.

Speaking on Saturday, October 3, the former Deputy President alleged that Ruto was angered after he exposed what he termed an attempt to exploit valuable minerals at Murima Hill without following the required legal procedures.

“Ruto wanted to use some Americans here to steal a mineral called niobium on Murima Hill, but I called him out.

“What he had come to conclude in America was not concluded, and he was very unhappy,” Gachagua claimed.

According to the DCP leader, the American investors who had been lined up for the project backed out after he raised concerns publicly, leaving the President frustrated.

Gachagua argued that Ruto's recent outburst during a media engagement with journalists from the Coast region only reinforced his claims.

“Everybody knew what I said is true because you do not shoot the messenger; you deal with the message,” he said.

The former Deputy President also turned the President's criticism back on him, citing Ruto's recent remarks warning Kenyans against electing a fool as President.

“There is something he said the other day, that Kenyans will make a very big mistake to elect a fool as President.

“Kenyans are saying that they have already made a mistake and they will not repeat it,” Gachagua stated.

He further claimed he had politically outsmarted his former boss, pointing to the recent Ol Kalou by-election.

“The Ol Kalou by-election was between Riggy G and Kasongo.

“Twenty thousand people were at work to vote for his candidate after spending Ksh16 billion, yet when the votes were counted, he had 5,000 while I had 35,000.

“Between these two characters, who is a fool?” Gachagua posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.