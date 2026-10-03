Controversial Willstone Homes Director EJIDIO KINYANJUI impregnates Instagram Slay Queen - She shares pregnancy kit to mock his wife (PHOTOs)







Saturday, October 3, 2026 - Controversial Willstone Homes Director Ejidio Kinyanjui is reportedly expecting a child with Instagram slay Queen Muthoni Maina, alias HoneyWithHoldings.

Muthoni took to Instagram and shared a pregnancy kit, announcing her pregnancy to the public.

According to people familiar with the matter, she wanted to mock Kinyanjui’s wife.

A staff member at Willstone Homes claims that a romantic affair between Muthoni Maina and their boss is well known.

However, according to the claims, Kinyanjui is not planning to abandon his wife for his pregnant side chick.

This is not the first time Kinyanjui has been linked to a scandal involving a woman.

Not long ago, he was in the news for the wrong reasons after allegations that he took advantage of a 19-year-old lady during a night out.

Below are photos of his side chick, Muthoni Maina, who announced her pregnancy on Instagram.





























The Kenyan DAILY POST.