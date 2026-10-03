Cry for justice as Chuka-based private surveyor, MICHENI WA MBOORI, brutally attacks his wife in the presence of their kids - Stabs her after she opposed his decision to marry a second wife





Saturday, September 3, 2026 - A private surveyor identified as Micheni Wa Mboori, who is reportedly based in Chuka, is facing serious criminal charges after he attacked his wife in the presence of their kids, leaving her with injuries.

The dispute is said to have arisen after Micheni informed his wife that he wanted to marry a second wife.

He threw her against the wall and injured her, forcing their children to intervene.

He then reportedly picked up a knife and stabbed her in the hands.

His wife pressed charges in court, but the case has been dragging, with claims emerging that Micheni is bribing judges.

A person familiar with the case reached out to blogger Edgar Obare through his Ongea Platform, seeking justice.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.