Alinifuliza Kasusu Na Akanipatia Homa Kubwa - National Land Commission Staff Member, AUSTINE ODHIAMBO, exposed by a Slay Queen! Young ladies warned (PHOTO)







Saturday, September 3, 2026 - National Land Commission staff member, Austine Odhiambo, is in the spotlight after a lady came forward and alleged that he infected her with ‘homa kubwa’ during a private escapade.

The lady alleged that Austine approached her and promised to give her money after they had a good time.

However, she claimed that he blocked her after the meet-up, failed to settle her dues, and infected her with ‘homa kubwa’.

She also paraded his photo and alleged that he has a habit of preying on ladies through dating sites.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.