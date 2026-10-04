Captured on Camera! A LADY spotted sneaking a Mzungu to her bedsitter in Kasarani at night! Wanawake Wanajituma Hii Taon (VIDEO)







Sunday, October 4, 2026 - A nosy man recorded a video of a young lady sneaking a white man into her bedsitter in Hunters, Kasarani, in the middle of the night and shared it online.

In the video, the lady is seen walking alongside the mzungu, holding hands and appearing affectionate.

However, the man appears a bit uneasy as they walk along the dimly lit street and keeps asking the lady how far her house is.

The person recording the video trailed them until they entered the lady’s bedsitter.

It is believed that the Mzungu had met the lady at an entertainment joint before they left together.

Watch the video.



