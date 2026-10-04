Bad Boy! A robbery-with-violence suspect who escaped from lawful custody in Nakuru rearrested and stolen items recovered from him (PHOTO)

Sunday, October 4, 2026 - Police have re-arrested Juma Otieno Zula alias Fero during a sting operation at a residential house in the Mbaruk area, Nakuru County.
Juma had escaped from lawful custody while he was being
escorted to the toilet, a day after he was arrested in connection with a
robbery with violence case reported on September 19.
He had been arrested alongside his alleged accomplice,
Bernard Kihika alias Chubuu.
Following a successful operation, detectives tracked Juma to
a residential house in Mbaruk, where he was re-arrested.
Police also recovered several items believed to have been
stolen, including one TV set, a computer CPU, a computer monitor, two mobile
phones, four knives, two speakers and a keyboard.
The suspect is expected to face further legal action as investigations into the robbery with violence case continue.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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