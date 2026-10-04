Bad Boy! A robbery-with-violence suspect who escaped from lawful custody in Nakuru rearrested and stolen items recovered from him (PHOTO)





Sunday, October 4, 2026 - Police have re-arrested Juma Otieno Zula alias Fero during a sting operation at a residential house in the Mbaruk area, Nakuru County.

Juma had escaped from lawful custody while he was being escorted to the toilet, a day after he was arrested in connection with a robbery with violence case reported on September 19.

He had been arrested alongside his alleged accomplice, Bernard Kihika alias Chubuu.

Following a successful operation, detectives tracked Juma to a residential house in Mbaruk, where he was re-arrested.

Police also recovered several items believed to have been stolen, including one TV set, a computer CPU, a computer monitor, two mobile phones, four knives, two speakers and a keyboard.

The suspect is expected to face further legal action as investigations into the robbery with violence case continue.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.