Mumias East MP PETER SALAYSA accused of sending goons to torch a house belonging to his political opponent- It was reduced to ashes (PHOTOs)







Sunday, October 4, 2026 - Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salaysa is on the spot after he was accused of sponsoring an arson attack that left a home belonging to a local activist reduced to ashes.

According to reports, the activist has been a strong critic of Salaysa’s leadership following a major fallout between the two.

It is alleged that Salaysa sent goons to carry out the arson attack.

Luckily, the activist and his family escaped unhurt, although the house was reduced to ashes.

See photos.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.