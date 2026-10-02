Justice finally delivered as Thika businessman is sentenced to 45 years in prison over the murder of his girlfriend (PHOTOs)







Friday, October 2, 2026 - A Thika court has sentenced businessman and private security firm operator Edwin Ratemo Mokua, alias Sammy, to 45 years in prison after finding him guilty of the murder of his girlfriend, Lucy Njambi, in September 2022.

Njambi, an M-Pesa business operator in Thika, was stabbed to death in Section 2 Estate near the former Equator School.

Following the incident, Mokua went into hiding before he was eventually arrested and taken to court.

The late Njambi was remembered by her family and colleagues as a hardworking, humble and compassionate lady who was passionate about her business.

Her family welcomed the court’s decision, saying the sentence brings justice and closure following her death.

May her soul continue resting in eternal peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.