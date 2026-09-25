Yellow Yellows! Beautiful Coastal women steal the show at their friend’s wedding (VIDEO)

Friday, September 25, 2026 - A group of beautiful women from the Coast has caught the attention of social media users after they were filmed dancing and celebrating joyfully at their friend's wedding.
Dressed in stylish African kitenge dresses, the ladies left
little to the imagination as they showcased their killer dance moves and
brought the wedding to life.
On social media, men couldn’t help but thirst over their
beauty, with some joking that every man should visit the Coast before getting
married.
Watch the video.
Beautiful Coastal women steal the show at their friend’s wedding pic.twitter.com/qiHP0MCh3g— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 25, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments