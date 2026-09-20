AIPCA church deacon exposed for missing church to spend time with a married woman as PHOTO leaks - Mchungaji Anapenda Kubwa Nono





Monday, September 21, 2026 - A deacon at the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) has been exposed after reportedly missing church to spend time with a married woman.

The man of God, identified as Deacon Ritchie, was expected to preside over the Sunday service but failed to turn up, with reports now emerging that he was spending time with the woman.

A photo of the woman seated on a bed during the private encounter with the deacon was leaked on a Facebook group where AIPCA church believers discuss church matters.

Check out the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.