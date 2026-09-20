AIPCA church deacon exposed for missing church to spend time with a married woman as PHOTO leaks - Mchungaji Anapenda Kubwa Nono

Monday, September 21, 2026 - A deacon at the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) has been exposed after reportedly missing church to spend time with a married woman.
The
man of God, identified as Deacon Ritchie, was expected to preside over the
Sunday service but failed to turn up, with reports now emerging that he was
spending time with the woman.
A
photo of the woman seated on a bed during the private encounter with the deacon
was leaked on a Facebook group where AIPCA church believers discuss church
matters.
Check out the photo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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