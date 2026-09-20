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SAMIDOH's wife EDDAY NDERITU's latest photos spark a buzz - She looks like a sweet 16 after losing weight
SAMIDOH's wife EDDAY NDERITU's latest photos spark a buzz - She looks like a sweet 16 after losing weight
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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