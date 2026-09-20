Alifuliza Kasusu! Machakos Town MP CALEB MUTISO’s PA, MBESA MUTALA, exposed after fleeing and leaving a lady at a lodging in the middle of the night







Monday, September 21, 2026 - Machakos Town Member of Parliament Caleb Mutiso’s personal assistant, Mbesa Mutala, is on the spot after a lady came forward and accused him of leaving her stranded at a lodging in Machakos town.

According to the lady, Mutala approached her and invited her to a lodging in Machakos town for a private encounter.

She claims that after they met, he suggested that they should proceed without protection, even without testing.

However, the lady says she refused and insisted that they must use “Si-Dih”.

At around 1:00 a.m., Mutala reportedly informed the lady that he was going to buy food.

He left the lodging in his car but did not return.

The lady claims that she tried reaching him, but he did not pick up her calls or respond to her messages.

She further alleges that he left her in the room without fare or food.

After she threatened to expose him on social media, the lady claims Mutala sent her KSh 500.

She later leaked conversations between herself and Mutala after confronting him over the alleged non-payment.

Check out the screenshots.















































