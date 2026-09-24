PHOTOs! Ohangla singer PRINCE INDAH embraces polygamy - To marry his side-chick-turned-baby mama EFFIE OSANO as a second wife! Introduction ceremony slated for December





Thursday, September 24, 2026 - Popular Ohangla singer Prince Indah is reportedly set to marry a second wife, with plans at an advanced stage.

According to a source, the Malaika Band founder is planning to introduce his side-chick-turned-baby mama, Effie Osano, to his family in December this year.

The singer reportedly wants to marry Osano as a second wife, months after the two welcomed a newborn baby.

“Prince Indah anafanya introduction ceremony Dec ya Effie Osano. Incoming second wife,” the source revealed through blogger Edgar Obare’s Ongea App.

Indah is already married to Winnie Nyamigori, whom he met before fame and money.

Despite portraying himself as a principled family man on social media, he has previously been accused of cheating on his wife with multiple women.

Below are photos of Effie, his reported incoming second wife.

























The Kenyan DAILY POST.