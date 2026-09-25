Impunity! GEORGE RUTO’s flashy matatus blocking the road and bullying other Saccos as traffic cops watch helplessly - VIDEO emerges





Friday, September 25, 2026 - Flashy matatus linked to President William Ruto’s son George are reportedly causing chaos on the roads by blocking traffic during rush hour, inconveniencing other matatus and road users.

A video shared online shows one of the matatus stopping on a busy road to pick up passengers, causing a traffic snarl-up.

A traffic cop on duty was seen nearby as the matatu crew continued with their operations, watching helplessly.

A heated argument then ensued between operators of Super Metro buses and crew members of the matatus, with the confrontation nearly turning physical.

George Ruto has reportedly started his own Sacco, dubbed 98 Sacco, which is said to be competing with Super Metro along some routes.

Watch the video.



