Perform The Miracles Right Now! A Mzungu challenges controversial prophet DAVID OWUOR during his overseas trip! The self-declared Mighty Prophet was cornered (VIDEO)

Friday, September 25, 2026 - Controversial prophet David Owuor, the founder of Holiness and Repentance Ministry Church, was confronted by a Mzungu during one of his overseas trips and questioned about his alleged miracles.
The man approached the
self-proclaimed Mighty Prophet of God and challenged him to perform a miracle.
Owuor appeared irritated by the challenge and asked his
assistant to hand over his laptop to him.
He then displayed some of the miracles he allegedly
performed in Kenya on YouTube.
“Bring that laptop,” Owuor was heard instructing his
assistant before displaying the alleged miracles.
“I am surprised you have asked the questions you have
asked,” Owuor, who has been accused by critics of instilling fear in his
followers, was heard saying.
Watch the video.
A Mzungu challenges controversial prophet DAVID OWUOR to perform a miracle during his overseas trip pic.twitter.com/aftColVSk0— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 25, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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