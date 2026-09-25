VIDEO! A sneak peek into the lavish Karen home where MP SAMUEL ATANDI has moved in with CEBBIE KOKS after abandoning his first wife SALLY - ATANDI paid dowry 2 weeks ago









Saturday, September 26, 2026 - Alego Usonga Member of Parliament Samuel Atandi has reportedly abandoned his first wife, Sally, and moved in with Cebbie Koks, a younger sister of singer Akothee.

According to Atandi's family member who sought anonymity, the prominent MP paid dowry for Cebbie two weeks ago.

The multi-million-shilling house is located near Law School.

The family member claims the house goes for KSh 400,000 per month, but Atandi paid KSh 12 million in cash for three years’ rent.

The source further claims that Cebbie is fond of cameras and has been posting videos of the house on social media.

“He is not just cheating with Cebbie. He paid dowry for Cebbie two weeks ago.

"Atandi is living with Cebbie in my relative’s house in Karen.

"First time walirent nilishangaa, si huyu dame namjua.

"The house rent is 400K a month in Karen near law school.

"He paid 12M cash for three years’ rent. She lives there and drives his cars.

"Ako na maringo mingi na ni kamshamba for Karen class. She's always everywhere with cameras,” the family member revealed.

Below is a sneak peek into the lavish home.



