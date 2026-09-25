Nimechapa Sawa Sawa - Man goes live and records a video after having MECHI with a married woman - Mocks her husband





Friday, September 25, 2026 - A young man is trending after going live on social media and recording a video while in bed with a married woman.

The man took advantage of the woman while she was asleep and recorded the video, mocking her husband and claiming that he gushes over her on social media, yet she was cheating on him.

“Nimechapa Sawa Sawa,” he bragged as he continued mocking the husband.

The woman later woke up and attempted to snatch his phone after realizing that she was being recorded.

“Jamani mimi mke wa mtu,” she was heard saying as she grabbed the phone.

Watch the video.



