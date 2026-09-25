PHOTOs! CEBBIE KOKS flaunts a Jeep bought for her by MP SAMUEL ATANDI - They have moved into a lavish Karen home! ATANDI splashed KSh 12 Million in cash for 3 years’ rent





Friday, September 25, 2026 - Alego Usonga Member of Parliament Samuel Atandi has reportedly abandoned his first wife, Sally, and moved in with Akothee’s sister, Cebbie Koks, to a lavish home in Karen.

According to a family member who sought anonymity, Atandi splashed KSh 12 million in cash for three years’ rent.

“He is not just cheating with Cebbie. He paid dowry for Cebbie two weeks ago.

" Atandi is living with Cebbie in my bro’s house in Karen.

"First time walirent nilishangaa, si huyu dame namjua.

"The house rent is 400K a month in Karen near law school.

"He paid 12M cash for three years’ rent. She lives there and drives his cars.

"Ako na maringo mingi na ni kamshamba for Karen class.

"She's always everywhere with cameras,” the family member revealed.

Atandi has also reportedly bought a Jeep Wrangler for Cebbie.

She has been flaunting the high-end car on social media as fans admire her lavish lifestyle.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.